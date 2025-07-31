The Baltimore Orioles have been one of Major League Baseball's most disappointing teams in 2025. With the MLB trade deadline looming, veterans across the roster could be moved. Tony Mansolino took over earlier this season as manager, and his lineup could look different in 24 hours. Along with Ryan O'Hearn, starting pitcher Zach Eflin is still a good candidate to be traded.

Eflin landed on the injured list because of discomfort in his lower back. However, Baltimore's ace has remained near the top of the list of Orioles available at the deadline. He might not have as big a return as O'Hearn will in a trade, but contenders around the league are looking for starting pitching down the stretch of the season.

According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, Eflin's trip to the IL will not affect his trade status. If teams want to trade for him, Baltimore is willing to listen to offers. The Orioles' season is all but over, so selling pieces at the deadline is a no-brainer. Mansolino has not spoken much about the trade deadline, but he has his work cut out for him in August and September.

Ahead of the trade deadline on July 31, Eflin was one of the top 50 players available, according to ESPN. The 31-year-old has a 6-5 record to go with a 5.93 ERA in 14 starts this season. He is no longer the pitcher that dominated with the Tampa Bay Rays back in 2023. However, he still has enough in the tank to contribute to a contender.

When the Orioles added Eflin in 2024, they thought of him as a key piece on their path to contention. A year later, experts around the league are leaning towards a trade before 6pm EST on July 31. He and O'Hearn are the unfortunate casualty of what has been a disastrous year in Baltimore.

An Eflin deal netting the Orioles a young prospect that can figure into the Orioles' plans in 2026 is the plan. He is good enough for Baltimore to drive his price up as teams submit offers for him. Luckily for them, his trip to the IL does not affect their trade deadline plans.