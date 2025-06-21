The Baltimore Orioles may be having an underwhelming campaign, but there's one hitter who is enjoying an impressive season — Ryan O'Hearn.

The 31-year-old is swinging it extremely well so far, batting .304 with 10 home runs and 28 RBIs. O'Hearn is only five long balls off his career-high, and we're not even at the All-Star break. Speaking of the Midsummer Classic, Gunnar Henderson explained why O'Hearn fully deserves a shot at making the ASG next month.

Via MASN Sports:

“He’s 1,000 percent deserving,” said Henderson. “He’s just been unbelievable this first half of the season. He’s been one of the best hitters in baseball. It’s really cool to watch him do his thing and really cool to see where he is now through the journey that he’s had in baseball, and there’s no one more deserving than him.”

Article Continues Below

O'Hearn is the leader in AL voting among designated hitters, and the Rafael Devers trade to the San Francisco Giants is only going to help his case even more since he's now in the National League. Jackson Holliday also endorsed his teammate for an ASG appearance:

“One hundred percent deserving,” said Holliday. “He’s had an awesome year. The way that he’s kind of battled throughout his career is obviously very inspiring, and for him to finally get the credit that he deserves is awesome. I know I’m really happy for him and everyone in his locker room is pumped for him. We’re lucky to have him.”

“Very important,” Holliday said speaking of O'Hearns's leadership. “We love O. He’s kind of the steady hand, and his intensity and competitiveness is definitely something that leaks into everybody. He’s a very important part of this team.”

O'Hearn has been a solid piece for the Orioles since joining the organization in 2023. He hit .289 that year before batting .264 last season. While he may not get a lot of recognition across the Majors, O'Hearn is a consistent player, and by the looks of it, he'll finally get a chance to play in the All-Star Game.