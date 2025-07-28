The Baltimore Orioles got a jump on the MLB trade deadline, sending All-Star reliever Gregory Soto to the New York Mets last week. Baltimore is expected to sell at the deadline as the team plays out a lost season.

While a number of Orioles players have drawn interest from teams, Felix Bautista is one of the most coveted bullpen arms on the market. But Baltimore’s closer won’t be going anywhere at the deadline after a disappointing injury update.

Bautista underwent imaging on Monday but his right shoulder was too swollen for a proper diagnosis, per MASN Sports’ Roch Kubatko. The team will now wait a couple weeks before attempting a second MRI. But it’s clear the pitcher is “gonna be out for a while,” according to manager Tony Mansolino.

Felix Bautista injury impacts Orioles’ trade strategy

The third-year righty experienced discomfort in his shoulder after recording a save against the Tampa Bay Rays on June 20. The Orioles placed Bautista on the 15-day IL last week.

The timing of the injury is less than ideal for Baltimore. However, a promising diagnosis could have kept the pitcher in play at the trade deadline. But with the discouraging update, a Bautista deal is off the table as teams won’t want to risk adding a player who could miss most or possibly even all of the second half.

The Mets were rumored to be interested in adding Bautista to bolster their bullpen. But after he landed on the Injured List New York went with another Orioles reliever, adding Soto.

Bautista was also targeted by the Dodgers prior to his shoulder ailment. Los Angeles has experienced a number of injuries to the pitching staff this season, most recently losing closer Tanner Scott to the IL. The Dodgers will continue searching for bullpen depth at the deadline but Bautista is now off the list.

The Orioles closer has put together a strong season in 2025 as he bounced back from Tommy John surgery in 2023. He’s posted a 2.60 ERA, 1.125 WHIP, 19 saves and a 13 K/9 in 35 appearances for Baltimore this year.

Injuries are the only thing preventing Bautista from truly breaking out. After a strong MLB debut in 2022, the Orioles reliever was exceptional in 2023, producing a 1.48 ERA, 277 ERA+, 0.918 WHIP and 110 strikeouts in 61 innings. Bautista earned his first All-Star Game nod that season and even finished 11th in AL Cy Young voting.

However, he landed on the IL in late August and ultimately needed surgery to repair his UCL. The injury kept him sidelined for the entire 2024 season.