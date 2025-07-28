Colton Cowser is no longer just a cattleman in name only. The Baltimore Orioles outfielder, who is nicknamed the Milkman for obvious reasons, is fully committing to the “farmer” brand the team and fan base has cultivated for him. Before Monday night's American League East face-off versus the MLB-leading Toronto Blue Jays, the 2024 Rookie of the Year runner-up walked through Oriole Park at Camden Yards with an actual cow by his side, via Baltimore Banner Sports.

Considering the O's have given their fan base little to cheer about during a miserable 2025 season, they are clearly trying to find another other way to engage and entertain people in the stadium. Perhaps fearing that the Blue Jays are about to slaughter the home team over the next four days, the marketing department is looking to bring agricultural-based fun to the fans in attendance.

The Orioles have been emphasizing this persona for a while now, unveiling a special fan section for Cowser called “The Pasture” last May. Though, one has to wonder what the club can do to top this promotion. Where do you go after parading a cow through the stands? This marketing strategy may buy the farm very soon. (come on, it had to be done).

Colton Cowser with an actual cow This is not fake moos pic.twitter.com/MC0PP4lD37 — Baltimore Banner Sports (@AllBannerSports) July 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

Colton Cowser, Orioles keep searching for answers

Maybe a little bovine magic could help Cowser come alive at the plate. The No. 5 overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft is scuffling badly this season, hitting just .217 with eight home runs, a .404 slugging percentage and .681 OPS through 166 at-bats. Cowser missed more than two months of action with a broken thumb that he suffered at the end of March, and he has yet to find his groove.

The 25-year-old's sophomore slump is illustrative of the steep fall the franchise as a whole has undergone this season. Baltimore's embattled pitching staff understandably receives most of the attention for this failed campaign, but the lineup is rife with underachievers.

The injured Adley Rutschman has regressed to concerning levels, challenging the initial notion that his brutal second-half showing in 2024 was a fluke. Cedric Mullins, trade deadline candidate and longest tenured member of the ballclub, has plummeted to new lows after a solid start. Free-agent signing Tyler O'Neill has spent a big chunk of the season on the injured list and is doing little in the batter's box when he is healthy.

Gunnar Henderson has been productive despite his lack of power, and both Jackson Holliday and Ryan O'Hearn have each performed effectively, but the Orioles are falling short in too many areas. However, they do deserve credit for the ambition they are exemplifying with this latest cow tactic.

Colton Cowser, hereby dubbed the Master of Moo, will look to lead his squad to a welcome victory versus the visiting Blue Jays. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET.