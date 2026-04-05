Solo Ball and the UConn Huskies are on their way to the national championship game after beating the Illinois Fighting Illini in the Final Four of the 2026 NCAA Tournament on Saturday night.

Ball is going through the junior year of his collegiate career with the Huskies. He has risen up the ranks to become one of the team's key players, helping the program get to the title game for the third time in four years.

This required a solid performance in UConn's clash with Illinois, which Ball delivered. In 28 minutes of action, he finished with 13 points and two assists. He shot 5-of-11 from the field, including 3-of-7 from beyond the arc.

Ball reflected on the win after the game on the TBS broadcast. It was there where he noted how the Huskies found ways to contain Illinois' attack and secure the win in the Final Four round.

“We knew how talented they were offensively, top to bottom. They got great bigs, great guards, great people come off the bench. So they're a complete team, and we knew we had to bring it today. So, I mean, it was a fight, and I mean credit to them. I mean, it was a great Final Four game,” Ball said.

How Solo Ball, UConn played against Illinois

Solo Ball and the UConn Huskies are in a dynasty period, hoping to earn another national championship after beating Illinois in the Final Four.

Three players scored in double-digits for UConn in the win, including Ball. Tarris Reed Jr. led the way with a stat line of 17 points and11 rebounds on 6-of-12 shooting overall and 5-of-5 from the charity stripe. Braylon Mullins came next with 15 points and three rebounds, while Alex Karaban provided nine points and four rebounds.

UConn improved to a 34-5 overall record on the season, having gone 17-3 in its Big East matchups. They qualified for March Madness with an At-Large bid, allowing them to go on the remarkable run they are having.

The Huskies will look forward to their time in the national championship game in Indianapolis, Indiana. They take on the winner between Arizona and Michigan on April 6 at 8:50 p.m. ET.