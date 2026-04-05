Michigan basketball entered Lucas Oil Stadium expecting Yaxel Lendeborg to go off. But the Wolverines watched him land awkwardly on a drive to the hoop versus Arizona during the Final Four of March Madness.

The forward grabbed his ankle momentarily during this attack to the basket in the first half.

Yaxel Lendeborg looks to be in pain after that drive. Hope he's okay 🙏pic.twitter.com/66QZs0Vsi8 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 5, 2026

He was later seen walking back courtside. But having a towel covering his head.

He headed back to the locker room to get ice and treatment on the injured ankle, per Tracy Wolfson of TNT/TBS Sports.

His absence became huge for the Wolverines.

Michigan leaned into the versatility of the Alabama-Birmingham transfer throughout the season. Head coach Dusty May created a dominating front court in Ann Arbor with Lendeborg rising as the fiery leader.

The native of the Dominican Republic averaged 15.2 points per game during the season. He also entered Indianapolis with a streak of three straight 20-point games. He dropped 25 on Saint Louis, then 23 versus Alabama and 27 against Tennessee to seal the Midwest Regional championship.

His Wolverines took a commanding 16-5 lead early on against the West Regional champs. Michigan jumped on Arizona through a rugged defensive display that turned into fast break points.

The forward scored five early points during that sequence. He never got the chance to return before halftime.

Michigan led 43-27 with under 2:15 left in the first half. The Wolverines are aiming to end their 37-year national title drought while May is seeking his first national championship as a head coach.

Lendeborg sustained an MCL sprain and wore a brace over his injury. But he returned early in the second half and banked a 3-pointer amid the injury.