The No. 1 seed Michigan Wolverines and No. 1 seed Arizona Wildcats had both cruised through the season, setting up what fans expected to be a competitive Final Four showdown. Instead, Michigan (36-3) imposed its will early and never looked back, defeating Arizona (36-3) 91-73 in a one-sided semifinal on Saturday night.

The win was historic, as the Wolverines became the first team in NCAA Tournament history to score at least 90 points in five games in a single tournament. It was also their fifth consecutive March Madness victory by double digits, underlining a level of sustained offensive efficiency rarely seen at this stage.

Junior center Aday Mara led the charge with a career-high 26 points on 11-of-16 shooting, adding nine rebounds and two blocks. Freshman Trey McKenney scored 16 points off the bench, hitting 4-of-6 from beyond the arc. Junior guard Elliot Cadeau orchestrated the offense with 13 points and 10 assists, along with four steals, despite shooting 5-of-17 from the field. Morez Johnson Jr. contributed 10 points, seven rebounds, and four assists.

Michigan took charge from the outset, taking a 10-1 lead and widening it to 26-10 within 10 minutes. Arizona's short-lived rally brought them within five, but still the Wolverines entered halftime with a comfortable 48-32 advantage. The second half began with Michigan unleashing a 19-point blitz in just over four minutes, blowing the game open at 72-45 and leaving little doubt about the result.

Even more impressive was the Wolverines' efficiency across all facets. They outscored the Wildcats in points off turnovers (26-12), second-chance points (19-12), bench scoring (25-14), and three-point production (36-18). Defensively, they held Arizona to 26-of-71 shooting (36.6%) and limited the Wildcats to just five assists.

Arizona's top contributors had an off night, with Brayden Burries and Koa Peat combining for 29 points on 10-of-34 shooting. Peat finished with 16 points, while Jaden Bradley scored 13.

Michigan achieved this dominance despite limited first-half minutes from Yaxel Lendeborg, who suffered an MCL sprain and ankle injury early. He still managed 11 points in 14 minutes and returned in the second half, hitting two key three-pointers.

The Wolverines now advance to their first national championship game since 2018, where they will take on the UConn Huskies, in pursuit of their second title in program history and first since 1989.