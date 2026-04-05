The Los Angeles Angels secured their first home win of the season on Saturday night with a 1-0 win over the Seattle Mariners, thanks to an unprecedented defensive performance from Jo Adell.

Adell stole three home runs in a single game, a feat believed to be the first of its kind in MLB history. His first came in the opening inning against Cal Raleigh, who drove a 104.7 mph, 28-degree fly ball projected at 370 feet. The ball would have been a home run in 20 parks, but Adell leaped above the wall to keep it in play, helping Jack Kochanowicz get through a scoreless frame.

In the eighth inning, Adell denied Josh Naylor on a 368-foot drive off a slider from Sam Bachman. The ball, hit at 98 mph, had home run distance in 10 parks and would have tied the game, but Adell's timing kept the Angels' one-run lead intact.

The moment of glory came in the ninth against JP Crawford. Facing closer Jordan Romano, Crawford launched a 342-foot drive down the right-field line. Adell tracked it into the corner, made the catch, and flipped into the stands. A replay review confirmed the out, and Romano earned his third save of the season.

Adell, a 2024 Gold Glove finalist, now has 10 career home run robberies since 2020, tied for the most in MLB over that period. His performance drew high praise from nine-time Gold Glove winner Torii Hunter, who called it the best defensive game he had ever seen.

The game's only run came from Zach Neto, who hit a 443-foot leadoff home run on the fourth pitch from Emerson Hancock. Kochanowicz (1-0) allowed four hits and struck out seven over 5⅔ innings, escaping multiple jams, including a first-inning situation with runners on first and third.

The Angels' bullpen combined to maintain the shutout. Chase Silseth stranded two runners in the seventh, while Josh Lowe and Oswald Peraza came up with crucial defensive plays.

The win evened the series at one game apiece, with the finale scheduled for Sunday.