The Boston Red Sox and pitcher Garrett Crochet have agreed to terms on a six-year, $170 million contract extension. The contract goes into effect in 2026. Crochet just started his fifth year in the MLB, and this is his first season with the Red Sox. He spent the previous four seasons with the Chicago White Sox.

“BREAKING: Left-hander Garrett Crochet and the Boston Red Sox are in agreement on a six-year, $170 million contract extension, sources tell ESPN,” Jeff Passan said in a post. “The deal starts in 2026 and includes an opt-out after 2030. By far the largest deal ever for a pitcher with 4+ years of service.”

There is also the possibility for the contract to max out at $180 million over six years.

“Confirming this. The deal also includes escalators that can max the contract out at $180 million over the six seasons,” Robert Murray said in a post.

Garrett Crochet was traded to the Red Sox this offseason, and he got his first start with Boston on Opening Day against the Texas Rangers. The Red Sox ended up winning the game 5-2, but the score was tied at two when Crochet exited the game, so he did not get the win. Still, he looked solid in the performance as he lasted five innings and gave up two earned runs and five hits. He struck out four batters and walked two.

The Red Sox signed multiple big-name players this offseason, and they are expected to be a contender this year. They unfortunately have not won a game since Crochet's Opening Day start, so they are 1-4 to start the season. That isn't how Boston wanted to get the year started, but it is a 162-game season. There is a lot of baseball left to be played, and you can't let losses in March create an overreaction. Every game is important, however, and the Red Sox do need to turn things around soon.