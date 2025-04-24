Former Boston Red Sox outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. is reportedly joining ESPN as a college baseball analyst, per Chris Cotillo of masslive.com. Bradley shared a statement in an ESPN press release, via Cotillo as well.

“I'm honored to join ESPN and can't wait to get started covering the game that I love,” the former Red Sox outfielder said. “College baseball has grown a ton since I was at South Carolina, and I hope I can contribute to the sport's continued growth and popularity through our coverage of the student-athletes who give it their all.”

Jackie Bradley Jr.'s career with Red Sox

Bradley, 35, last played at the MLB level in 2023 with the Kansas City Royals. Bradley also played for the Milwaukee Brewers and Toronto Blue Jays, but Bradley is most known for his time in Boston with the Red Sox. The 2016 All-Star played in Boston from 2013-2020, before later spending part of the 2022 campaign with the Red Sox as well.

Bradley enjoyed some productive offensive seasons — most notably his 2016 campaign when he hit 26 home runs and recorded an .835 OPS — but his defense is what made a difference. Bradley earned a Gold Glove in 2018. He was a reliable outfielder in Boston, spending time at all three outfield positions — although he primarily played center and left field.

The Red Sox have enjoyed some promising moments so far in 2025. Overall, Boston holds a 14-12 record which is good for second place in the American League East. The New York Yankees are in first place in the division with a 15-10 record.

Bradley's impact is surely missed in Boston. The Red Sox would likely love to add an outfielder like Bradley. Unless he decides to return to playing, though, Bradley probably won't be heading to Boston anytime soon as he prepares to begin his next chapter with ESPN.