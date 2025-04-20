Trevor Story is putting on for the Boston Red Sox, and he's doing it at a high level since the season started. A few days ago, the Red Sox got a 10-3 victory against the Chicago White Sox, and they were led by a pair of three-run homers, one that went into the center-field bleachers in the first, and the other into the Monster Seats in the seventh inning.

Story has 19 multi-homer games, which is tied for the third most ever by a shortstop, joining Francisco Lindor. Story hasn't been relatively healthy for the past seasons, and the Red Sox have always wondered what their team would've been like if he were available.

With Story playing like this to start the season, it feels like he's finding himself once again.

“Yeah, I was saying that the other day. I just feel that sense of normalcy, and I feel settled in,” Story said. “And not trying to battle for health every single day. That side of it can take a lot out of you. So just a little more mental energy, I guess. And I’m feeling good about the comfortability, just being myself, being a ballplayer and being with the boys is nice.” His athleticism jumps out when watching the film, when looking at his defense and baserunning, his offense is what people may not see much about him. After their game against the White Sox, Story shared how he feels about the season so far. “Yeah, I feel really good,” Story said. “It’s been that way for a week or two, and now it’s just the chance to focus on hitting the ball hard. That's really it. And for me, it's very simple. It's very short. It’s obviously a good feeling when you feel like you can hit the ball hard a lot.”