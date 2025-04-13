The Boston Red Sox appeared to be in cruise control on Saturday in their contest against the Chicago White Sox, but that changed when starting pitcher Richard Fitts was abruptly forced out of the game with a right pectoral strain. Now that he's headed to the injured list, the Red Sox have promoted former Rookie of the Year Michael Fulmer back to the majors for the first time since 2023.

Fulmer broke into the big leagues back in 2016 with the Detroit Tigers, immediately winning Rookie of the Year and then earning an All-Star selection in 2017. Injuries and poor pitching derailed his career, even after he briefly appeared to find his way as a reliever in 2021. Now, he's getting another shot with the Red Sox, presumably as a starting pitcher, in Fitts' absence.

“Former American League Rookie of the Year Michael Fulmer, returning from Tommy John surgery, was brought up from the minor leagues Sunday when the Boston Red Sox placed right-hander Richard Fitts on the 15-day injured list with a right pectoral strain,” ESPN reported.

Red Sox hoping Michael Fulmer can return to form with Red Sox

Whether or not Fulmer has anything left in the tank remains to be seen, but he's been decent through three outings in Triple-A to start the season, allowing four earned runs over 11.2 innings of work, while also picking up 18 strikeouts. Doing so at the major league level is obviously a completely different task, but Fulmer has proven in the past he's capable of being an All-Star caliber pitcher.

Fulmer's stint in the majors may not ultimately be that long, as Boston has Brayan Bello, Lucas Giolito, and Liam Hendriks closing in on their own returns from injury. He will look to make the most of his return to the majors, though, and it will be worth keeping tabs on him to see when he gets the ball for the Red Sox amid their pitching injury crisis.