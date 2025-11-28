The Boston Red Sox quietly added former major leaguer Vinny Capra to their organization, signing the versatile infielder to a minor league contract on Thursday, according to the transactions tracker on Capra’s MLB.com profile page. The 29-year-old brings depth across multiple infield positions, including second base, third base, shortstop, and occasional outfield work, giving Boston an experienced option at Triple-A Worcester.

A 20th-round pick of the Toronto Blue Jays in 2018, Capra made his MLB debut with Toronto in 2022, playing eight games and going 1-for-5 with two walks. He spent the following seasons moving between organizations, including the Pittsburgh Pirates, Milwaukee Brewers, and Chicago White Sox, often splitting time between the majors and Triple-A. His most substantial major league opportunity came in 2025, when he appeared in 47 games and recorded 105 plate appearances between Milwaukee and Chicago. However, Capra was inconsistent at the plate, hitting .125/.157/.177 with just three extra-base hits, a 23.8% strikeout rate, and a 2.9% walk rate.

Even with limited success in the majors, Capra has maintained solid offensive production in Triple-A. In 2025, he hit .286 with a .384 on-base percentage and a .440 slugging mark in 24 games for the White Sox’s Charlotte affiliate. Over 257 career Triple-A games, he has maintained a .272/.368/.389 slash line.

Capra’s 2025 season featured some historic moments, albeit frustrating ones. He hit his first MLB home run in his opening plate appearance of the season, but also ended his major league year with a strikeout against Clayton Kershaw, which was Kershaw’s 3,000th career strikeout. Milwaukee designated him for assignment in May, and Chicago did so again in July, before he finished the season at Triple-A Charlotte. An injury in late August ended his 2025 campaign, after which he elected free agency on November 6.

For Boston, Capra is unlikely to be a contender for an immediate big league roster spot given the Red Sox's strong infield depth, including Trevor Story, Marcelo Mayer, and other versatile options such as Kristian Campbell, David Hamilton, and Nick Sogard. Still, his experience and positional flexibility make him a valuable depth piece, providing the organization with a reliable option should injuries or roster moves create infield openings.