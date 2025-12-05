The New York Mets reportedly claimed right-handed pitcher Cooper Criswell off waivers from the Boston Red Sox on Friday, according to Jorge Castillo of ESPN.

“The Mets have claimed right-hander Cooper Criswell off waivers, a source tells ESPN. He was designated for assignment by the Red Sox,” Castillo wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

While many players are designated for assignment and claimed off waivers in MLB, this specific instance likely caught Boston's attention more than other similar circumstances. According to Tim Healey of The Boston Globe, the Red Sox were hoping to be able to keep Criswell in the organization despite their DFA move. In fact, Boston even gave him an increased salary in hopes that the money would deter opponents from claiming him off waivers.

“The Red Sox gave Cooper Criswell a larger-than-normal guaranteed 2026 salary in the hopes that it would help sneak him through waivers (if and when they removed him from the 40-man roster). It didn’t work. So it goes,” Healey wrote on X.

Criswell previously agreed to an $800,000 salary with the Red Sox before Boston's DFA decision.

Criswell, 29, is a pitcher with both starting and relief experience. He appeared in seven big league games (one start) with the Red Sox in 2025, pitching to a 3.57 ERA. In 2024, Criswell turned in a 4.08 ERA across 26 outings (18 starts).

For the Mets, claiming Criswell provides added pitching depth. He's a right-handed hurler who had displayed signs of potential in the past. Perhaps he will end up making an impact at the big league level in 2026.

As for Boston, the Red Sox have been busy this offseason. While losing Criswell to another ball club wasn't their plan, his departure won't make-or-break the 2026 campaign.