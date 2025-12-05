Although the Boston Red Sox were eliminated in the AL Wild Card series, their rookie right fielder, Roman Anthony, had a standout season.

Altogether, he batted .292, eight home runs, 32 RBIs, and 75 hits. However, his season was cut short after sustaining a left oblique strain in September.

Nevertheless, Anthony is grateful for how his season turned out. On Friday, he took time out to reflect on his rookie year and the lessons learned, per MLB Network.

In essence, Anthony said he learned about himself by watching the veteran guys.

“I think I just learned a lot about my everyday routine,” he said. “You know, watching the veteran guys we have, the way that they go about their business.”

"I think I just learned a lot about my everyday routine. You know, watching the veteran guys we have, the way that they go about their business." Roman Anthony joins #MLBNHotStove to talk through some takeaways from his impressive rookie season. pic.twitter.com/Vztr6tCtqp — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) December 5, 2025

Ultimately, Anthony finished third in the AL Rookie of the Year voting behind the winner Nick Kurtz and Jacob Wilson.

Also, Anthony signed a $130 million contract extension as a long-term deal.

In the end, the Red Sox finished the season with an 89-73 record and third place in the AL East. Anthony was drafted by Boston in 2022 and ranked as MLB Pipeline's #1 prospect.

Since then, he has ascended to promise with his strong hitting prowess.

Roman Anthony's rookie year puts him on par with one Red Sox great

It turns out that Anthony was able to achieve numbers that were on pace with the great Ted Williams. In 1939, Williams was able to garner 20+ extra-base hits and 20+ walks in the first 51 games of his rookie season.

Altogether, Anthony was on base 82 times through his first 50 games, equalling Williams' mark.

By comparison sakes, Anthony acheived a OBP over .400 in his first 43 games, which hadn't been done by an AL player since 1940.

Also, Anthony was the first Boston player since Williams to hit a home run in a four walk game. In many ways, Anthony mirrors Williams from the standpoint of having strong plate discipline and a tremensous amount of power.