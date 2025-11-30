All three of the Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays made the playoffs in 2025. However, only two of those clubs are expected to hold payrolls among the highest in the league.

That would be the Yankees and Blue Jays of course. New York has been connected to nearly every top free agent while Toronto has signed Dylan Cease to a $210 million contract. As for Boston, the Red Sox aren't trying to back the Brinks truck up anytime soon, via Sean McAdam of MassLive.

“According to industry sources familiar with the organization’s thinking, the Red Sox are OK going over the first CBT threshold — set at $244 million for 2026 — which would translate to them absorbing a modest financial loss,” McAdam wrote. “But with anything beyond that, there’s a reluctance to incur bigger deficits.

The Red Sox have already made one offseason splash by landing Sonny Gray in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals. But players like Alex Bregman and Pete Alonso have been connected to the franchise. Boston is in need of a permanent big bat after trading away Rafael Devers.

However, it seems as if the Red Sox wouldn't be willing to go all-in on free agency. Perhaps they land a premier name, but they don't seem likely to pay up for numerous big-name pieces.

The Red Sox do have a number of top prospects ready to make their full impact. But they must take into consideration where the AL East stands. Not only are the Yankees going to spend money, but the Blue Jays are ready to compete too. Their Cease contract, while expensive, won't be their only signing of the offseason.

Boston has a plan for now, but they may need to change course if the Yankees and Blue Jays make massive improvements to their roster.