Garrett Crochet has enjoyed plenty of great performances in his career. During a recent media availability, the Boston Red Sox star pitcher revealed the mindset he takes into every start, via Scott Merkin of MLB.com.

Spoiler alert: Red Sox fans will absolutely love what Crochet said.

“I'm chasing greatness every time I touch the mound,” Crochet said. “Everybody is. I want to throw a complete-game, no-hitter. And then as soon as the first hit's given up, I'm like, ‘All right, let's move on.' But it's just seeing how many zeros I can put up every time I go out there.”

Trying to throw a no-hitter each time he takes the mound? Sox fans won't complain about that.

In all reality, many big league pitchers take the mound with this mentality. Once the first hit is given up, they move on and pitch a bit more carefree. The thought of turning in a no-hitter — or even a perfect game — is a driving force for many hurlers in each start, though.

Garrett Crochet unquestionably features the potential to completely silence an opposing lineup in any given outing. There is a reason why the Red Sox signed Crochet to a $170 million contract extension. Boston does not care if he throws no-hitters, though. The Red Sox will be content with quality starts on a consistent basis.

And heck, if he wants to mix in some shutouts, complete games and no-hitters, the team certainly won't mind.

At the moment, Garrett Crochet and the Red Sox are in Chicago playing the left-hander's former team, the White Sox. One has to imagine that Crochet would love to see his current team take care of business against his former ball club.

Crochet is not pitching on Saturday, but he will draw the start on Sunday against the White Sox.