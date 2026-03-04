Boston Red Sox outfielder Roman Anthony replaced Corbin Carroll on Team USA for the World Baseball Classic this year. Anthony made his presence felt early during Tuesday's exhibition game against the San Francisco Giants. On Wednesday, Garrett Crochet admitted he sent Anthony a DM soon after watching him hit the home run.

During an in-game interview in the New York Yankees-Boston Red Sox spring training game, Crochet had the chance to talk with his teammate about the home run. The 26-year-old ace seemingly enjoyed Anthony's dinger and gave the second-year outfielder a shoutout for playing for Team USA.

“I saw the homer yesterday, that was pretty sick,” said Crochet. “I think I DMd [Anthony] on Instagram about it. But no, he looks good. We're expecting big things from him this year, and it looks like he's already doing it for our country, which is really special.”

Roman Anthony, who turns 22 in May, blasted a home run into right-center field against San Francisco. The hit occurred while Team USA and Giants pitcher Logan Webb was in an in-game interview with the broadcast. Webb seemed impressed with Anthony as well.

Roman Anthony CRUSHED this ball 🤯 pic.twitter.com/oD5Owr56Wk — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 3, 2026

Anthony made his MLB debut last season, playing 71 games for the Red Sox. He flashed major potential as the former No. 1 prospect in baseball, ending the 2025 campaign with a .292 batting average and .396 OBP while recording 75 hits, eight home runs, and 32 RBIs. He is expected to play a major role for Boston in 2026, playing as either an outfielder or a designated hitter.