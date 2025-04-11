The Boston Red Sox have been forced to make a move at the backup catcher position after the fractured little finger suffered by starter Connor Wong. Boston has signed former All-Star catcher Yasmani Grandal to a minor league contract. If and when the Red Sox bring him up to the big-league level, he will play behind Carlos Narvaez while Wong recovers from his injury.

Grandal is a 13-year Major League veteran and a two-time Major League All-Star. He has primarily been a catcher throughout his time in the big leagues. He spent four years with the Los Angeles Dodgers, four years with the Chicago White Sox, three seasons with the San Diego Padres, one season with the Milwaukee Brewers and one season with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

At this point in his career, Grandal has shown he can frame pitches effectively, but he struggles quite a bit when it comes to throwing out base runners.

The Red Sox made multiple changes in the offseason, adding starting pitchers Garrett Crochet and Walker Buehler along with All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman. Manager Alex Cora is banking on the Red Sox having improved pitching and defense this year as they attempt to earn a spot in the American League playoffs. While Narvaez is considered a strong defensive catcher, he does not have the bat to play every game while Wong recovers from his injury.

Grandal's strength has been his power

Grandal is a switch hitter who has shown he can hit the long ball. Grandal has hammered 194 home runs throughout his career. He has hit 22 home runs or more five times in his career. He hit a career-high 28 home runs and drove in 77 runs during the 2019 season while playing for the Brewers. He demonstrated an excellent eye, as he walked 109 times that season.

Grandal played 72 games for the Pirates last year and he slashed .228/.304/.400 with 9 home runs and 27 RBI in his part-time role. He played 118 games for the White Sox in 2023. Grandal hit 8 home runs and 33 RBI while playing for Chicago's South Side team.