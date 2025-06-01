The Boston Red Sox have fallen badly throughout the month of May. Manager Alex Cora's team suffered a pair of major injuries as star 3rd baseman Alex Bregman suffered a quad pull that is expected to keep him out at least two months. Bregman has been Boston's best player in the first two months of the season.

The Red Sox also lost 1st baseman Triston Casas earlier in the month when he ruptured a patellar tendon that will keep him out the rest of the season. While Casas had gotten off to a slow start, the Red Sox were counting on him to provide consistent left-handed power this season.

The Red Sox have also had problems with their pitching staff as their starters often struggle to go more than four innings and the bullpen has regularly given up late leads.

The team's biggest problem has been an offense that has significant holes since the injuries. The Red Sox recently brought up Marcelo Mayer to play 3rd base, and they called up Nate Eaton from the team's Triple-A team in Worcester.

Eaton is far from Boston's best prospect, but he has played both infield and outfield and he also has big-league experience with the Kansas City Royals. The 28-year-ol was slashing .277/.364/.446 with an 11 percent walk rate and a 23 percent strikeout rate.

Red Sox still keeping Roman Anthony at the minor league level

While Eaton has some versatility in the field, he does not seem to be the kind of player who will help the Red Sox turn around their season. Roman Anthony is considered the best big-league prospect playing in the minor leagues, and many Red Sox fans and observers are expecting general manager Craig Breslow to promote this potential star.

Breslow has made it a point to say that he does not want to rush Anthony and bring him up to the parent club before he is ready. He also wants the youngster to avoid being placed in a “savior” role that would likely be assigned to him since the team is struggling so badly.

The Red Sox dropped a 5-0 decision to the Atlanta Braves Saturday, and that is their sixth loss in the last seven games. They have fallen into fourth place in the American League East, and the season appears to be slipping away.

Eaton has a career batting average of .201 with 1 home run and 13 runs batted in in 72 games and 178 plate appearances in 2022 and 2023 with the Royals. He does not appear to be the kind of player who can turn the fortunes of the Red Sox around.