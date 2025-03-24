The meteoric rise of Kristian Campbell through the Boston Red Sox farm system has culminated in the 22-year-old making the team’s Opening Day roster. Campbell was informed over the weekend that he’d break camp with the big league club, capping off a remarkable journey that began just two years ago when the Red Sox selected him in the fourth round of the 2023 MLB Draft.

Campbell, who began last season in High-A, quickly surged through Double-A and Triple-A, finishing 2024 with a .330/.439/.558 slash line, 20 home runs, 24 stolen bases, and a .998 OPS across three levels. His breakout year earned him numerous accolades, including Red Sox Minor League Hitter of the Year and Baseball America’s Minor League Player of the Year. Now, he’s set to begin his major league career as Boston’s starting second baseman.

Though Campbell’s Grapefruit League stats were underwhelming — just a .576 OPS in 59 at-bats — Red Sox manager Alex Cora emphasized the underlying data that showed improvement.

Red Sox finalizing the Opening Day roster

“He was on the fastball [today],” Cora said Saturday. “He’s been late the whole spring on fastballs and today he got a 2-1 pitch, hit it out in front to center field. He got to the other one, hit it the other way [for a home run]. That’s the most important thing. At this level, if you hit the fastball, and you get to the fastball, you’ll be in a good spot.”

The Red Sox cleared a path for Campbell by optioning Vaughn Grissom to Triple-A and confirming that Alex Bregman would remain at third base — a shift made possible after Rafael Devers agreed to serve as the team’s designated hitter. That lineup reshuffle, combined with Campbell’s defensive versatility and right-handed bat, made him an ideal fit to begin the season in Boston.

Campbell’s quick ascent has not gone unnoticed. He’s now ranked as a top-10 prospect by outlets such as Baseball America (No. 4) and MLB Pipeline (No. 7). R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports placed him as high as No. 3, citing his increased bat speed, above-average speed, and advanced approach at the plate.

Campbell is also eligible for the league’s Prospect Promotion Incentive. If he spends the full season on the roster and wins Rookie of the Year or finishes top three in MVP voting in any of his first three seasons, the Red Sox would be awarded a bonus draft pick.

As Boston prepares to open the season in Texas on Thursday, Campbell is set to debut as the everyday second baseman — and possibly the latest homegrown star in a youth movement that includes Marcelo Mayer and Roman Anthony waiting in the wings. For now, Campbell has earned his shot. What comes next could help define the Red Sox’s next chapter.