A day after the Boston Red Sox shockingly traded Rafael Devers, one of their team's prized prospects did something no Sox player has done since, well, Devers himself.

At 21 years and 34 days old, Roman Anthony, the No. 1 prospect in Major League Baseball, became the youngest Boston player to homer since 2017 when Devers did so at age 20.

Anthony's homer came in the top of the first inning in Seattle as the Red Sox defeated the Mariners, 2-0.

“It was awesome,” Anthony said after the game via MLB.com's Ian Browne. “It was even better that we got a great win there. So it was great.”

The home run was only Anthony's second Major League hit, coming in his seventh career game. It was also his first game batting third, one of the spots in the lineup typically reserved for the team's star hitters.

“We were joking before the game,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. “I made up that he texted me last night like, ‘Bruh, c'mon, hit me third.'”

Red Sox begin the post-Rafael Devers era

Though Devers batted second for the Red Sox, Anthony moving into the three-hole could be seen as a symbolic move, showing that Cora and the team is committed to letting their high-profile rookies try and win them games.

With Devers a member of the San Francisco Giants, 22-year-old Kristian Campbell took over the designated hitter duties. The rookie went 1-3.

Devers' hope to play third base despite the team bringing in Alex Bregman in the offseason is believed to be what precipitated the deteriorating relationship between player and club. His refusal to move to first base when Triston Casas got hurt exacerbated the problem.

With Bregman on the injured list, another highly touted rookie, Marcelo Mayer, started at third base, going 0-4. Abraham Toro manned first and went 1-3 from the 2-hole with an RBI.

After beating the Mariners on Monday and sweeping the New York Yankees over the weekend, the Red Sox have now won six straight, moving them into position for an American League wild card spot. Unfortunately for them, they just traded their star slugger before the playoff push.