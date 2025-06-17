The Boston Red Sox’s sudden, unexpected decision to trade Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants left the baseball world stunned. Devers had spent his entire nine-year career with the Red Sox, winning the World Series with the team in 2018 and becoming a cornerstone of the franchise.

It’s no secret that cracks began to form in Devers’ relationship with the Red Sox this spring. But Boston signed the star slugger to an 11-year, $331 million extension prior to the 2024 season, seemingly committing to Devers for the long haul. Now, less than two seasons into that 11-year commitment, the Red Sox have moved on.

Fans and analysts alike have been alternatively searching for and supplying explanations for the organization’s shocking decision. So naturally, manager Alex Cora was asked for his take on what led to the remarkable deterioration between player and team.

“There's some reasons it didn't work out, right? I don't want to pinpoint stuff, whatever. But the last few months hasn't been easy. We made decisions in the offseason. Circumstances have changed the last month. And that's the business decision we made as an organization. Raffy is going to be with the Giants. We have to turn the page and get ready for this team,” Cora said, per MassLive’s Christopher Smith on X.

Alex Cora and the Red Sox ‘turn the page' on Rafael Devers

While Cora has mastered that quintessential managerial skill of saying very little while talking a lot, it’s not too difficult to read between the lines.

As most baseball fans are aware, Devers was blindsided by the Red Sox signing Alex Bregman this offseason and his subsequent ouster at third base. While Devers was initially defiant when asked to switch from third base to designated hitter, he ultimately agreed to the position change. However, he seemed to harbor an underlying animosity over the move.

But much of that spring training unpleasantness was swept under the rug when Devers began raking during the regular season, as he accepted and excelled at his new role as the Red Sox DH.

Then Triston Casas suffered a season-ending knee injury and the team explored the possibility of Devers replacing him at first base. This would prove to be the beginning of the end. Devers flat out refused to make the switch and publicly called out Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow.

Red Sox owner John Henry met with Devers in person in an attempt to clear the air. But obviously the team felt it would be better off without the three-time All-Star. And before Red Sox fans could celebrate a series sweep against the Yankees, Devers was shipped off to San Francisco.