With prized rookie Roman Anthony struggling at the plate since arriving in the majors, Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora figured some playful banter was in order Monday night.

“We were joking before the game,” Cora said. “I made up that he texted me last night like, ‘Bruh, c'mon, hit me third.'”

In reality, it was Cora’s decision to slot the 21-year-old into the No. 3 spot — a bold move in the Red Sox’s first game since trading star slugger Rafael Devers. And it paid off immediately.

In the top of the first inning, Anthony got a hold of a 96 mph fastball from Mariners starter Logan Gilbert and launched it 391 feet over the right-center field wall at T-Mobile Park for his first career MLB home run. The blast helped lift Boston to a 2-0 win over Seattle, their sixth consecutive victory.

Roman Anthony goes deep for his first career home run! pic.twitter.com/nRORmnyxrC — MLB (@MLB) June 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

“It was awesome,” Anthony said after the game. “Even better that we got a great win there. So it was great.”

Red Sox take down the Mariners in their first game post-Rafael Devers era

Article Continues Below

Anthony entered the night batting just .059 through his first six games, but his confidence never wavered. “I haven’t felt overmatched, so I’m not worried about it,” he said. “It was nice to get that first one out of the way today and look to keep this thing rolling.”

The timing of Anthony’s first big league homer wasn’t lost on anyone. Just one day earlier, Devers — who also hit his first career home run against Seattle back in 2017 — had been traded to the San Francisco Giants in a shocking blockbuster. Anthony, now MLB Pipeline’s No. 1 prospect, is already being viewed as the heir apparent.

“I knew,” Anthony said with a smile when asked about the Devers coincidence. At 21 years and 34 days old, he became the youngest Red Sox player to homer since Devers did so at 20.

Cora said before the game that the club is committed to its youth movement. “This is who we are,” he explained. “We’re going to use the kids. They’re going to play. We love the at-bat [with Anthony]. He put a good swing on it. He’s not getting hits, but the at-bat is real.”

Anthony’s homer gave starter Lucas Giolito an early cushion, and the veteran delivered in return. Giolito tossed six shutout innings and struck out 10, including escaping a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the third by striking out the side.

For a Red Sox team trying to regroup after dealing its franchise cornerstone, Monday’s win was an encouraging statement — and Roman Anthony was at the heart of it.