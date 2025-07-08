Boston Red Sox fans had plenty to cheer about Monday night, as top prospect Roman Anthony smashed his first career home run at Fenway Park, marking a major MLB rookie milestone in his young career. The 21-year-old's blast came during the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies, helping the Red Sox extend the lead to 5-1.

“Roman Anthony hits his first home run at Fenway Park!”

Roman Anthony hits his first home run at Fenway Park! pic.twitter.com/pr5V8to5uK — MLB (@MLB) July 8, 2025

The crowd's roar and celebration underscored the significance of this homer for Anthony — not just for the scoreboard, but for the young star’s confidence. After hitting his first career MLB home run on June 16 vs. the Seattle Mariners, connecting at Fenway adds an emotional layer. This milestone links Anthony with the ballpark’s iconic history and shows he's settling into big-league life.

As Red Sox fans know, few achievements resonate like the first Fenway homer. The stadium's Green Monster and historic dimensions make it a unique proving ground for power hitters. At 21 years and 34 days old, Anthony became the youngest Red Sox player to homer at Fenway since Rafael Devers in 2017. That puts him in strong company and validates his status as the game’s No. 1 prospect.

Drafted 79th overall in 2022, Anthony has quickly climbed the ranks. He hit 18 homers across three minor league levels in 2023 and launched a 497-foot grand slam for Triple-A Worcester earlier this year — the longest shot of the Statcast season. Since being called up on June 9th, Anthony has shown flashes of brilliance despite a slow start. His plate discipline and consistent hard contact hint at long-term success.

As of Monday, Anthony has appeared in 24 games for Boston, posting a .229 batting average with 9 RBIs and 2 home runs — now including his first at home. While his numbers are still developing, his swing at Fenway showcased the poise that has made him a fan favorite and a key part of the Red Sox lineup this season and beyond.

Boston currently holds a 46-45 record, sitting in fourth place in the ultra-competitive AL East behind the Toronto Blue Jays, New York Yankees, and Tampa Bay Rays. In a division this tight, emerging talent like Anthony could prove to be a difference-maker down the stretch. As they lead the Rockies 7-3 in the top of the eight inning, the Red Sox are aiming to move two games above .500 — a small but meaningful step in their pursuit of postseason contention. Anthony’s milestone doesn’t just energize the fanbase — it signals that the next generation may be ready to carry the franchise forward.