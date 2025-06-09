The Boston Red Sox took two out of three games against the New York Yankees on the road this weekend. It may be the set that turns their season around after a dreadful first two months. Since Tristan Casas went down with an injury, fans have been clamoring for one particular reinforcement from Worcester. On Monday, Jeff Passan of ESPN reported that the Red Sox have called up top prospect Roman Anthony, finally granting those fans their wish.

“The Boston Red Sox are calling up outfielder Roman Anthony, the best prospect in baseball, sources tell ESPN. Anthony, 21, is expected to join the team today,” Passan reported.

And if Passan was not enough, a fan took a video as Roman Anthony pulled his car out of a parking lot. He confirmed that he is heading to the Red Sox.

Roman Anthony himself confirms he’s headed to the big leagues pic.twitter.com/hPJ9naZepf — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

Over the weekend, Roman Anthony stunned the baseball world with a 497-foot grand slam for the Worcester Red Sox. As the Boston club was beating their bitter rivals, Alex Cora clearly took notice. According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, Wilyer Abreu went to the injured list to facilitate this move. He also reported that Anthony will make his debut, batting fifth, on Monday.

Anthony is the top prospect in baseball, according to MLB.com. He is hitting .288 with a .914 OPS in AAA this season in AAA and plays a solid defensive outfield. Boston picked Anthony in the second round of the 2o22 draft, and he quickly rose through the ranks. He started in rookie ball in 2022 and made a stop at every level before Monday's promotion.

While the Red Sox do have a poor record to start this year, they have a big week that can turn it around. They welcome the Tampa Bay Rays to Fenway starting on Monday and have another series with the Yankees over the weekend. Anthony could help them make a statement in the AL East.