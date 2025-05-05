With Triston Casas out for the season with a ruptured tendon in his left knee, the Boston Red Sox need to find another first baseman.

Casas sustained the injury while running to first base on an infield roller on Friday night against the Minnesota Twins.

“This is unfortunately an opportunity to explore what's available,” Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow said on Saturday. “We'll look both internally and outside as well.”

Though the 25-year-old was struggling to start the season, Casas was a major part of the Red Sox' 2025 plans as the club hoped he could recapture his 2023 form (24 home runs, .856 OPS). He missed most of the 2024 season with a rib injury and was hitting just .182 to start this season.

His manager, Alex Cora, recognized the work Casas put in over the winter and was counting on him to break out of his early slump.

“He did an outstanding job in the offseason to put himself in that situation. It didn't start the way he wanted it to,” Cora said. “He was going to play and play a lot. Now we've got to focus on the rehab after the surgery and hopefully get him back stronger than ever and ready to go next year.”

Abraham Toro, Romy Gonzalez are internal options for the Red Sox

When Boston put Casas on the IL, it called up Abraham Toro from Triple-A Worcester.

Toro has played parts of six seasons in the Majors with this being his first year with the Red Sox. He's a career .219 hitter who can bat from both sides of the plate and play all over the infield. Toro is a helpful piece to have on the roster, but doesn't project as a season-long solution at first base.

Cora said that Rafael Devers, who moved to DH when the Red Sox brought in third baseman Alex Bregman, would not be moving to first base.

“We asked him to do something in spring training that in the beginning he didn't agree with it and now he's very comfortable doing what he's doing,” he said. “Like I told you guys in spring training, he's my DH.”

Romy Gonzalez has gotten the last two starts at first base and has made the most of the opportunity, going 4-6 with a stolen base and run scored. In 49 total at bats this season, he's hitting .327 with six doubles and three steals.