Friday night’s matchup between the Boston Red Sox and Minnesota Twins was mostly routine — until the eighth inning, when a missed call at the plate turned into an unexpected viral moment, thanks to MLB umpire Bill Miller accidentally broadcast reaction that was anything but PG.

The Red Sox were up 6-1 in the bottom of the eighth when Rafael Devers ripped a two-out single to center. Speedster Jarren Duran, who had reached on a single of his own, came flying around from first base in an attempt to score. The throw from center beat him to the plate by a fraction of a second, with Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers tagging Duran just before he touched home.

But in real time, Miller saw it differently. He emphatically called Duran safe, much to the delight of the Fenway Park crowd. That celebration was short-lived, though, as the Twins challenged the call. A lengthy review showed Jeffers clearly applying the tag in time, and the ruling was overturned — ending the inning and removing what would’ve been Boston’s seventh run.

Bill Miller forgot to turn off his microphone and started cursing himself out for all of Fenway Park to hear. 😭pic.twitter.com/EU4bm3pRdF — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) May 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

As Miller stepped up to the mic to announce the decision, he did so professionally: “After review, the call on the field is overturned. The runner is out. Minnesota retains their challenge.”

MLB umpire Bill Miller let a few bad words slip

What happened next, however, was not meant for the public. Unaware that his microphone was still live, Miller’s frustration boiled over.

“F—,” he muttered, followed by, “F—— saw that, too. G—dammit.”

The accidental hot mic moment immediately went viral on social media, with reactions ranging from stunned amusement to unexpected praise.

“Honestly, it’s refreshing to see them like this,” one fan posted on X (formerly Twitter). “It’s baseball. It’s human.”

Another added, “Love that. Way to own it, ump.”

Even though the missed call didn’t impact the final outcome — Boston closed out a 6-1 win after Liam Hendriks wrapped up the ninth inning with a strikeout and a game-ending double play — Miller’s candid outburst stole the spotlight.

To some, the NSFW slip was a rare glimpse into an umpire’s mindset — one of accountability and passion in a job where officials are constantly under the microscope.

Miller, a veteran umpire with over two decades of experience, has overseen playoff games, World Series matchups, and plenty of tense moments, but this one might go down as his most unintentionally relatable.

The Red Sox improved to 18-16 with the win, pulling within two games of the Yankees in the AL East standings. But the real headline belonged to the man in black behind the plate — not for a strike zone debate, but for a microphone mistake that felt all too human.