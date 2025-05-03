Fans at Fenway Park were stunned at the sight of Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas injuring his knee while trying to run out a groundball on Friday against the Minnesota Twins. He was subsequently carried off the field on a stretcher.

On Saturday, team chief baseball officer Craig Breslow officially confirmed Casas will be out for the remainder of the season.

Casas was gunning for a first base when he collapsed awkwardly and was seen agonizing in pain. Despite the injury, the Red Sox won 6-1.

They called up veteran infielder Abraham Soto from Triple-A to replace Casas for Saturday's showdown with the Twins, per Chris Cotillo of Mass Live.com.

Before the injury, Casas batted .182 with 18 hits, three home runs, and 11 RBIs. This is the second injury to afflict the club in just one day.

On Friday, the Red Sox placed pitcher Walker Buehler on the injured list due to his shoulder. This comes at a time when the team is struggling both offensively and defensively.

Issues surround inconsistent hitting and leading the league in strikeouts. Casas's absence will be felt in some critical areas.

Casas leaves a void in the Red Sox lineup.

The Red Sox are missing out on an element of power that Casas brings. Despite his low hitting average, he has shown the ability to hit for power and score runs.

The team doesn't have a consistent presence at first base, and the options to replace Casas are limited. In addition to Soto, platoon player Romy Gonzalez is also available.

He will be the likely option, considering he knows how to hit effectively against left-handed hitters. The Red Sox are also looking to minor leaguer Vaughn Grissom, who has some relative experience playing first base.

Regardless of who fills in, the Red Sox lacks some vital necessities Casas provided.