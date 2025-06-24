The Boston Red Sox already made a big trade before the MLB trade deadline, when they sent Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants. Now, two other Red Sox players are listed as trade candidates. Alex Bregman and Jarren Duran are the top two players named as candidates for a trade, per an ESPN report.

ESPN ranked the top 50 MLB trade candidates ahead of the league deadline. There are other Red Sox players listed in the top 50, including pitchers Walker Buehler and Aroldis Chapman. Players are ranked by ESPN for their value for a new team if traded, and not their likelihood of getting traded.

The MLB trade deadline is July 31. Neither Bregman nor Duran have a high percentage chance of being traded despite the ranking, per the report.

The Red Sox are currently sitting at fourth in the American League East. Boston holds a 40-40 record heading into Tuesday.

The Red Sox have been a disappointment this season

Expectations in Boston were high before the season. The Red Sox worked aggressively in the offseason to pick up some pitching, as both Garrett Crochet and Buehler were acquired. Bregman also came in to help the offense, after several years in Houston. The plan was to push and challenge the New York Yankees for the AL East crown.

It hasn't worked according to plan, as Boston is currently struggling to stay above .500. Despite that record, Boston is just six games behind New York in the AL East.

Red Sox fans were angry when the team decided to trade Devers in recent days. Devers had been a mainstay in the lineup. This season, he is hitting .268 with 16 home runs.

Without Devers, Boston is going to rely even more on Bregman and Duran for offense. Bregman is hitting .299 with 11 homers. Duran has a .257 batting average with five home runs.

Time will tell if Boston decides to move any more players, before the deadline. Boston plays the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday. The Red Sox have won six of their last 10 contests.