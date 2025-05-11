The Boston Red Sox have had a fairly mediocre start to the 2025 campaign, and making matters even worse, they have found themselves continually bickering with their franchise player Rafael Devers about where he plays in the field. As a result, some folks have wondered whether he could eventually get traded, but those rumors were shot down on Sunday morning.

Devers' position became a topic of discussion when the team signed Alex Bregman in free agency. Initially, the expectation was that Bregman would move to second base and Devers would stay at third base, but Bregman took over third base, forcing Devers to be Boston's designated hitter. Now with Triston Casas out for the season after suffering a ruptured patellar tendon, the team asked Devers if he'd be willing to fill in at first base. Devers refused, and with tensions boiling between the two sides, trade rumors have swirled. However, it doesn't seem like a deal would happen this season.

“While MLB executives believe Boston Red Sox GM Craig Breslow has done a rotten job in his communication with Rafael Devers trying to persuade him to move to first base (after already moving him from third base to DH), Devers doesn't look great for his unwillingness to do so,” Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported. “The next step could be Devers formally requesting a trade, which likely would not be strongly considered until the offseason.”

Should the Red Sox consider trading Rafael Devers?

Neither the Red Sox nor Devers have made themselves look particularly good during this situation. Boston's front office, led by Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow, has struggled when it comes to their communication with Devers throughout this position change ordeal. Devers, of course, could simply just play where the team wants him to and stop making a big fuss about it in the media.

A trade could take place if the two sides can't mend fences, but considering how the team signed Devers to a 10-year, $313.5 million contract only two years ago, they'd obviously rather find a solution to this problem. For now, Devers will be focused solely on raking at the plate, as he's sporting a .273 batting average with six home runs and 29 runs batted in after a historically bad start to the season.