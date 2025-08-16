Country music superstar Morgan Wallen delivered a viral moment in Cleveland when he hit the stage wearing a vintage Jim Thome jersey, giving a nod to the Cleveland Guardians and their storied history. The surprise outfit change came during Friday night of his, “One Night at a Time” tour stop at Huntington Bank Field, the home of the Cleveland Browns in front of more than 70,000 fans.

The appearance wasn’t just a wardrobe change—it was a direct salute to Cleveland sports history. By wearing Thome’s jersey, Wallen honored one of the cities most iconic figures, turning the moment into a powerful connection with local fans.

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) by Awful Announcing's Ben Axelrod, Wallen was photographed mid-performance with the throwback jersey on full display.

“Morgan Wallen with the Jim Thome Indians jersey in Cleveland”

Morgan Wallen with the Jim Thome Indians jersey in Cleveland pic.twitter.com/TjaBbRqvrf — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) August 16, 2025

The legendary career of the 2018 Hall of Fame inductee gave the moment even greater significance. Across 22 MLB seasons, he hit 612 home runs, ranking sixth all-time, and drove in nearly 1,700 RBIs. His years in Cleveland remain the most celebrated, with a franchise-record 337 homers, 937 RBIs, and a .287 batting average in 1,399 games. He also set the single-season club record with 52 home runs in 2002 and launched Progressive Field’s longest homer at 511 feet in 1999. For many locals, Wallen’s choice to wear the jersey represented a salute to one of the Guardians legends who defined an era of playoff runs in the 1990s and early 2000s.

Wallen kept the energy high throughout the night with hits like “Last Night,” “Whiskey Glasses,” and “Thinkin’ Bout Me,” while also teaming up with HARDY for a crowd-pleasing version of “He Went to Jared.” Earlier in the show, he added another sports connection by wearing a jersey of Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders. The move, along with his Thome tribute, underscored how the country star weaves sports culture into his performances.

Reactions to the jersey were mixed. Many fans praised the moment as a heartfelt crossover between country music and Cleveland’s baseball history. Others raised concerns about the Chief Wahoo logo and referenced past controversies tied to Wallen. Still, inside the stadium, the atmosphere was overwhelmingly positive, with chants of “Morgan! Morgan!” filling the air as fireworks capped the night.

In the end, Wallen’s decision to wear a Thome jersey went beyond a fashion statement. It was a deliberate move that celebrated a franchise icon, sparked conversation, and cemented his Cleveland stop as a highlight of the tour. For one night, the city’s passion for baseball and country music came together under the lights, turning the concert’s local nods into a headline moment.