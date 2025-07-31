Currently a game behind the NL Central leading Milwaukee Brewers, the Chicago Cubs need to get back on track. Wednesday night's 10-3 win over the Brewers helped ensure that they would not be swept. Starting on Friday, they will host the Baltimore Orioles in a three-game set at Wrigley Field. By that time, the hope is that there are a few more pieces added after tomorrow's MLB trade deadline.

Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer needs to add within the next 22 hours, as it would help improve a team that still has a few holes that need to be addressed. The biggest of which are in the pitching staff. The bullpen could certainly use another experienced arm or two, preferably one with closing experience. Luckily for Hoyer and Chicago, there are still plenty of options on the board. Multiple relievers were traded on Wednesday, led by Minnesota Twins closer Jhoan Duran to the Philadelphia Phillies.

Other arms moved include the St. Louis Cardinals' Ryan Helsley to the New York Mets, and the Washington Nationals duo of Luis Garcia and Andrew Chafin to the Los Angeles Angels. As the deadline approaches, Chicago needs to get a move on. Luckily, a division rival of theirs could hold the answer to both of their problems. Hoyer and the Cubs need to not only inquire about starting pitcher Mitch Keller, but also the late inning duo of David Bednar and Dennis Santana. What would it take to get all three arms before tomorrow's deadline?

Cubs could get multiple pieces in trade with Pirates

Trading for Keller has been a suggestion lately for the Cubbies. They've had a strong trading relationship with Pittsburgh in the past, despite the fact that the duo are division rivals. The veteran is in the middle of the best season of his career. There's not a lot of time left on the clock. Just swinging a deal for him alone, let alone the tandem of Bednar and Santana, would be tough. Yet, it's still doable.

The question is, will Hoyer want to pay such a high price? It will likely take at least three to four quality young players, if not five. Other factors would play a role here as well. How much major league talent would need to be moved? A bullpen arm for sure to make room for both Bednar and Santana. Likely a couple of their top prospects in Triple-A as well. There's a lot of moving parts to a deal involving this many potential players.

Let's say Hoyer and Chicago offer the following: outfielder Kevin Alcantara, who can take over a corner outfield spot at PNC Park; starting pitchers Ben Brown and Jaxon Wiggins (currently in Double-A); infielder James Triantos, who could also take a role in the big leagues by the end of the season; and reliever Ryan Pressly, a veteran with closing experience who could help in a committee approach.

It's a big package to part with, but the goal for the Cubs has to be getting back to the World Series. A deep postseason run would help show superstar outfielder Kyle Tucker that the team is serious about contending. Rising sophomore Pete Crow-Armstrong's game would certainly be a lot of fun to see in October as well. Will Hoyer and the Cubbies' brass decide to pull the trigger on a massive deal that can shake up the NL playoff race? If so, then even more fireworks could be bound to happen in 2025.