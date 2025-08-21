It’s preseason, so naturally, the Tennessee Titans are dealing with their share of criticism. They also have some roster hopefuls improving their stock. But when cut time comes, here are two surprise preseason roster decisions to watch before Week 1.

Anything can happen at this crazy time in the NFL year. And because the Titans are coming off a tough season, their roster probably oozes a little more flux than most. And one of the players who might be surprised if he’s forced to exit is safety Quandre Diggs.

This would be sad for the family because Diggs is the cousin of Titans rookie quarterback Cam Ward, according to tennessean.com.

“It's different when you walk in the locker room and see your family, like your real family,” Diggs said. “I wake up and get to see my cousin at work.”

FS Quandre Diggs looks for his place on Titans

Diggs is 32 years old, and there are questions about his return from a Lisfranc injury. He’s a 10-year veteran who played only eight games for the Titans in 2024. He totaled 42 tackles but didn’t have any passes defended.

He sits behind starter Xavier Woods at free safety. Mike Brown and Kendell Brooks are pushing him. And the type of injury Diggs is battling back from can be a difficult road for an NFL player.

“I've been good for a couple months now, it's just working out all the kinks and getting back to myself,” Diggs said. “It was never really a rush for me. It was, ‘Hey, let's get the foot back right.' I never want to be those guys who go out there and I'm not me.”

Still, Diggs is a three-time Pro Bowl performer, earning those honors from 2020-22 with the Seahawks. He said he’s still motivated by being selected in the sixth round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

“I have a natural chip on my shoulder to show all the guys that were drafted before me that I can outlast them,” Diggs said.

And he said he thinks being with Ward and the Titans is the right place to be.

“I'm a little older than Cam, but it's always been a dream to play alongside him,” Diggs said. “I've had good conversations with them [Titans]. I know the coaching staff is legit, and being around them last year was fun.”

Diggs is hoping to hang on to a roster spot and get to see how Ward’s attitude and effort can lead the offense.

“He's the same,” Diggs said. “He's just talking trash, always asking for money. There's always something with him.”

Plus, Diggs has worked hard to get into Ward’s head in practices.

“I've picked off a lot of number ones, so his time will come, too,” Diggs said. “Sometimes you've got to let him sink a little bit, just let him learn and be there. I’ve been doing this for 10 years. I'm experienced. I know the ups and downs of this league.”

Titans LB Jaylen Harrell trying to hold steady

Finding the right mix is a big challenge in the NFL. That’s why a guy like Harrell stands on a little bit of a tightrope. He’s listed as second team behind starter Dre’Mont Jones. Arden Key, Oluwafemi Oladejo, Ali Gaye, Jihad Ward, and Desmond Evans are also in the overall outside linebacker mix.

And with the Titans’ strong position atop the waiver wire, head coach Brian Callahan said choices can be tough, according to atozsports.com.

“That’s part of the balance of when you have that opportunity to claim players,” Callahan said. “You don’t just claim a player to claim one. You’ve got to feel like it’s a real talent upgrade for an opportunity to help your team. And you don’t just dismiss guys because we’ve also poured a lot of work into these players that have been here for the better part of six months. So there’s a balance.

“Can you find better players, and can they help your team improve from even a depth perspective? Great. But there’s also some benefit to having guys that have been in and around your system and know what you want from them, too. So that’s the fine line you walk at this time of year. And again, having the number one waiver claim allows us to be aggressive if we choose to be.”

Harrell earned his spot last year with a solid preseason. And he may only have to keep Gaye and Evans at bay in order to stick on the 53-man roster.

Last year, Harrell appeared in all 17 games with no starting assignments. He totaled 13 tackles.