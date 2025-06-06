As the 2025 MLB trade deadline approaches, the Chicago Cubs find themselves at a pivotal crossroads. Despite a roster that has undergone significant changes and a season marked by both promise and adversity, one question looms large over Wrigley Field: Who is the one player the Cubs simply cannot afford to part with? While several names could be floated in trade rumors, there is one clear answer, Nico Hoerner. The versatile infielder has emerged as the heart and soul of this Cubs team, and his value to the franchise extends far beyond the stat sheet.

Why Nico Hoerner is the Untouchable Cub

Nico Hoerner’s journey with the Cubs has been defined by consistency, adaptability, and quiet excellence. Now in his seventh season, Hoerner has become synonymous with reliability, both at the plate and in the field. His high-contact approach and low strikeout rate have made him a staple in the Cubs’ lineup, and his ability to deliver in clutch moments has only grown more pronounced as the team has found itself in the thick of the National League Central race.

This season, Hoerner is posting some of the best numbers of his career, boasting a .294 batting average that ranks him among the top hitters in the league. His offensive game is built on putting the ball in play, moving runners, and making the most of every at-bat. While he may not be a traditional power threat, Hoerner’s ability to get on base and create scoring opportunities has been instrumental in the Cubs leading the majors in runs per game at various points this season.

What truly sets Hoerner apart, however, is his defensive versatility. Capable of playing both second base and shortstop at a Gold Glove level, he provides the Cubs with invaluable flexibility. In an era where defensive metrics are scrutinized more than ever, Hoerner’s glove is a difference-maker. He routinely turns difficult plays into outs, stabilizing the infield and giving pitchers confidence that ground balls will be converted into outs.

Leadership and Intangibles

Beyond his tangible contributions, Hoerner’s leadership cannot be overstated. Hoerner has remained a steady presence as the Cubs have cycled through various roster constructions and philosophies. He has embraced the role of leadoff hitter, solving a longstanding issue for the club since the departure of Dexter Fowler after the 2016 championship season. His work ethic, professionalism, and team-first mentality have made him a favorite in the clubhouse and a role model for younger players.

Hoerner's even-keeled approach has provided much-needed stability in a season where the Cubs have seen injuries, slumps, and the pressure of high expectations. He leads by example, rarely making headlines for the wrong reasons and always putting the team’s needs above his own. These intangibles are as valuable as any stat for a franchise looking to build a sustainable winner.

From a front office perspective, Hoerner’s contract status makes him even more indispensable. Under team control through the 2026 season, he offers the Cubs cost certainty at a premium position. With the club’s top infield prospects, such as Matt Shaw and James Triantos, still developing in the minors, no immediate replacement can replicate Hoerner’s blend of offense, defense, and leadership. Trading him would not only create a void on the field but could also disrupt the developmental timeline for the next wave of Cubs talent.

While there have been whispers of Hoerner’s name in trade talks, particularly as the Cubs have explored big-ticket free agents and sought to manage payroll, those discussions have never gained serious traction. The front office recognizes that moving a perennial 4-WAR player in his prime would be a step backward for a team with postseason aspirations. Even as other veterans like Ian Happ or Seiya Suzuki could be considered for trades depending on the club’s direction, Hoerner stands alone as the one player whose departure would be felt most acutely, both on the field and in the clubhouse.

The Broader Trade Deadline Picture

The reality of the modern MLB trade deadline is that few players are truly untouchable. However, every contending team needs a foundation, a player around whom the rest of the roster can be constructed. For the Cubs, that player is Nico Hoerner. His unique skill set, leadership qualities, and contract status make him the lynchpin of the current roster and the bridge to the next generation of Cubs stars.

As the deadline nears, rumors will swirl and offers will be made. But if the Cubs are serious about building a sustainable contender and keeping their window of opportunity open, they cannot entertain the idea of trading Nico Hoerner. He is, unequivocally, the one untouchable Cubs player ahead of the 2025 trade deadline.