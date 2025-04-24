The Chicago Cubs earned a competitive two-game sweep against the Los Angeles Dodgers with victories on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Cubs defeated the Dodgers 11-10 on Tuesday before earning a 7-6 win on Wednesday. Closer Ryan Pressly did not pitch on Wednesday due to a knee issue, however, per Patrick Mooney of The Athletic.

“Cubs closer Ryan Pressly had his right knee drained last night, manager Craig Counsell said, which is why Porter Hodge saved tonight’s 7-6 win over the Dodgers at Wrigley Field. Counsell hopes Pressly will be available Friday for the start of a three-game series vs. the Phillies,” Mooney wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Ryan Pressly could return to Cubs' bullpen soon

It sounds like Pressly could return during the Cubs' upcoming weekend series against the Philadelphia Phillies. Chicago is certainly hopeful that the star reliever can return as soon as possible. The team is playing a quality brand of baseball right now and having the closer available will only help their situation.

The 36-year-old veteran has pitched to a 2.45 ERA across 11 appearances so far in 2025. He has also recorded four saves as well. Pressley pitched for the Houston Astros from 2018-2024, and he was the ball club's closer from 2020 through the 2023 campaign. In 2024, the Astros added Josh Hader and Pressly finished the year with only four saves as a result.

Pressly already has as many saves this season as he did last year. He is back to closing games on a consistent basis. With the Cubs playing well, the right-handed hurler will have no shortage of save opportunities as the '25 campaign moves forward.

Chicago will host Philadelphia in a National League matchup on Friday afternoon at 2:20 PM EST in what projects to be a competitive affair. Assuming no setbacks occur, Ryan Pressly could be available to pitch if the opportunity presents itself.