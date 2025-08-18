The Colorado Rockies ended their series against the Arizona Diamondbacks with yet another late rally, securing a 6-5 victory on Sunday in Denver. The win gave Colorado its third straight come-from-behind victory and its first divisional series win of the 2025 season.

Right-hander Antonio Senzatela returned from the injured list and delivered one of his strongest outings of the year. Entering with a 7.34 ERA across 22 appearances in 2025, Senzatela adjusted his mechanics, pitching exclusively from the stretch and mixing in a cut fastball. The changes paid off, as he threw five scoreless innings, allowing four hits, one walk, and one hit batter while striking out two.

The bullpen faltered in the sixth. Luis Peralta, recalled from Triple-A earlier in the day, surrendered a 474-foot leadoff homer to Corbin Carroll, his 27th of the season, followed immediately by Lourdes Gurriel Jr.’s 16th. Peralta also allowed a single before being pulled, extending his season struggles to a 10.80 ERA across 10 appearances. Dugan Darnell followed and gave up two more runs on a pair of singles and an error by Orlando Arcia, handing Arizona a 4-1 lead.

Colorado finally broke through against starter Nabil Crismatt, who was making his first MLB start since August 2022. Crismatt retired the first 11 batters and struck out five across five innings, allowing one run on three hits and one walk. The Rockies scored in the fifth when Orlando Arcia drove in Brenton Doyle, who had reached on a walk and stolen second.

The decisive seventh inning began with a Warming Bernabel single, followed by back-to-back hit batters from reliever Jake Woodford (0-3). Ryan Ritter tied the game with a two-run single, and after a groundout advanced the runners, Mickey Moniak gave Colorado the lead with a two-run single to make it 5-4. Braxton Fulford added insurance in the eighth with an RBI double that scored Bernabel.

Arizona responded in the ninth. Rookie closer Juan Mejia, pressed into duty with Victor Vodnik unavailable, allowed three straight singles to load the bases and gave up a run on James McCann’s sacrifice fly. With runners on second and third, Ketel Marte lifted a pop-up into the infield. Mejia leapt to secure the catch but collided hard with Bernabel at first base, holding onto the ball to seal his first career save and Colorado’s 6-5 victory.

Offensively, Ritter, Moniak, Tovar, and Bernabel each had two hits for the Rockies, while Bernabel also scored twice. For Arizona, Carroll and Gurriel homered, while Jake McCarthy and Alek Thomas each recorded three hits.

With the victory, the Rockies (35-89) spoiled Arizona’s late push and handed the Diamondbacks their league-high 39th blown lead of the season.