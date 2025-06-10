On Sunday, the Chicago Cubs were trolled by the Detroit Tigers after losing 4-0. It was a game that saw tempers flare and Cubs manager Craig Counsell and second baseman Nico Hoerner getting ejected after arguing over pitch calls. 

It came in the 5th inning when Hoerner struck out on a low inside pitch. He proceeded to argue with umpire Derek Thomas and was ejected. Counsell came out to defend him and was subsequently ejected

On Monday, Counsell repeated himself as he got ejected against the Philadelphia Phillies, per Marquee Sports Network. The moment came in the bottom of the 9th inning with the score tied at 2-2.

Counsell argued that Phillies third baseman Otto Kemp was outside the baseline after he hit a blooper pitch to Cubs reliever Brad Keller. Before he even got in the umpires' face, Counsell was immediately ejected

He wasn't animated but rather a purely conversationalist. As Counsell walked off the field, a chorus of boos reverberated around the ballpark. The Cubs went onto lose 4-3 in 11 innings. 

The Cubs are currently 40-25 and beginning a three-game series against the Phillies. They are first in the National League Central by four games over the second-place St. Louis Cardinals. 

Counsell is in his second season as Cubs manager. In November 2023, Counsell became the Cubs manager after eight seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers. 

Since then, he has garnered more than two ejections, let alone in back-to-back games. 

Craig Counsell's ejection history with the Cubs

Counsell had 28 ejections during his career as manager of the Brewers. All the while managing 1,332 games from 2015-2023. 

With the Cubs, Counsell has been ejected in four games, managing 227 games thus far. His first ejection in Chicago came on May 13, 2024, against the Atlanta Braves. 

The second time Counsell received an ejection came on July 29 against the Cincinnati Reds. 