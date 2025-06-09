The Detroit Tigers wrapped up their season series against the Chicago Cubs with a commanding 4–0 win at Comerica Park. The victory sealed the series and created a stir both on the field and on social media. With both teams leading their respective Central Divisions, Detroit in the American League and Chicago in the National League, the matchup carried added weight.

The Tigers opened with a solid 3–1 win but stumbled in Game 2, falling 6–1. However, they bounced back in the finale, shutting down the Cubs’ offense completely to take the series. After the game, Detroit posted a playful jab on Instagram: “hey, Detroit, whaddya say?” The lighthearted dig quickly gained traction and captured the team’s growing confidence.

On the mound, Jack Flaherty delivered a dominant performance. He tossed six scoreless innings, allowing only two hits and striking out nine batters. The bullpen trio of Brenan Hanifee, Tommy Kahnle, and Will Vest closed it out with three clean innings and three strikeouts, preserving the shutout. Flaherty continues to command the mound for the Tigers, posting an ERA of 3.41, behind only Tarik Skubal.

Article Continues Below

Offensively, Detroit was sharp and opportunistic. In the first inning, Spencer Torkelson laced a two-run double, scoring Willi Castro Torres and Parker Meadows. Then in the fifth, Riley Greene added a two-run single that brought home Torres and Kerry Carpenter. The Tigers totaled four runs on 10 hits without hitting a single home run. Instead, they relied on timely hitting and smart baserunning.

With the win, the Tigers improved to an MLB-best 43–24 record. They became one of just three teams to surpass 40 wins this season. They’ve also won six of their last 10 games and boast a dominant 23–9 home record at Comerica Park.

Despite their recent success, the Tigers are still seeking their first World Series title since 1984. Their last appearance came in 2012, when they were swept by the Giants. Prior to last season’s Wild Card berth, their most recent postseason trip was in 2014, which also ended in a sweep, this time by the Orioles in the ALDS.

Sunday’s win over the Cubs highlighted Detroit’s all-around strength, elite pitching, timely offense, and growing momentum. With confidence on the mound and swagger online, the Tigers aren’t just winning games, they’re making a statement. If they keep this up, it’s fair to ask: could this be a glimpse of a future World Series run?