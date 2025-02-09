The Chicago Cubs have added to their roster primarily through trades this offseason. They picked up Kyle Tucker from the Houston Astros in December and went back to get Ryan Pressly in January. But they have not added in free agency so with one big name still out there, the Cubs are attached to Alex Bregman. Team president Jed Hoyer spoke about potential adds on Sunday.

“Jed Hoyer on whether the Cubs have the payroll flexibility to make a significant addition: ‘We've been really focused this offseason on trying to optimize as much as we can within our budget to make sure that we are a really competitive team. I think we are,'” Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times posted on X, formerly Twitter.

“You always look for opportunity. Right now, we have a meeting this afternoon and we’re gonna focus on the guys who are in camp. That’s the plan. “Offseasons have drifted later. Whether it’s waiver claims, trades, or free agent signings, things happen a little bit later now. But given that it’s Feb. 9, we’ll focus on the guys that are here,” Hoyer said, per Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network.

The Cubs need a third baseman after sending Isaac Paredes to the Astros for Tucker. Is Bregman the right fit?

Does Alex Bregman fit with the Cubs?

If the Cubs sign Alex Bregman this offseason, he will certainly see some familiar faces in the locker room in Tucker and Pressly. As Houston re-tools following a disappointing playoff exit, Chicago is adding veterans with playoff experience. They need winning players in their clubhouse after falling short in the NL Central last year.

Bregman would not need to switch positions to join the Cubs. but he said he would if needed. The Red Sox and Tigers are the teams connected to Bregman through rumors and reports. Chicago has been connected as well, but only on a short-term deal. Bregman expressed his desire for a monstrous contract earlier in the offseason.

The Cubs are at a slight disadvantage in the Bregman free-agency chase because of their manager. While Craig Counsell is considered one of the best in the league, he does not have the Houston connection AJ Hinch or Alex Cora do. If Bregman wants to play for a familiar voice, either Detroit or Boston would be the best fit. But the former Astros in the clubhouse could push him to the Windy City.