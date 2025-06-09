The Chicago Cubs lost to the Detroit Tigers on Sunday to lose the three-game series. But both teams are roaring to start the season, sitting atop their respective divisions with playoff aspirations. Part of the reason for the Cubs is starter Matthew Boyd, who has been great to start his 11th MLB season. A member of some dismal Tigers teams, Boyd acknowledged his former team and their soaring start after Sunday's game.

“When you’re in those tough years, you always envision yourself coming out the other side of it wearing the same uniform,” Boyd told Evan Woodbery of MLive Media. “Obviously, that wasn’t the case. But I’m happy (for the Tigers’ success). I know how much it means to Detroit.”

Boyd was sent to the Tigers as a part of the David Price trade during the 2015 season. He spent the next seven seasons in Detroit, leaving for one year with the Seattle Mariners, and came back in 2023. Boyd is now in his second season with the Cubs.

In his years with the Tigers, they won just 43% of their games and did not make the playoffs. Last year, they were not considered a playoff team until August, when they ran down the Twins and stole the final Wild Card spot.

Now, the Tigers are true contenders in the American League. Boyd is a key starter on a National League contender, especially since the Cubs lost Justin Steele for the season. Meanwhile, the Tigers are winning games thanks to their rotation. Tarik Skubal, Jack Flaherty, and Casey Mize have all been great this year. After taking the series this weekend, they are 43-24 and seven games clear of the Twins for the AL Central lead.

The Cubs are 40-25 after the two losses and four games ahead of the Brewers in the NL Central. They start a big series on Monday on the road against the Phillies.