The Chicago Cubs looked like they were on their way to a disappointing loss to the Miami Marlins at Wrigley Field on Tuesday night, but the Cubs pulled off a ninth-inning rally to secure a 5-4 walk-off win. Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner scored the game-winning run on a Justin Turner hit, and cameras caught Hoerner celebrating early before he even rounded third base.

Nico rounding third knew this game was OVER!

There's no place like Wrigley Field. This is an incredible look at the Cubs' walk-off winner.

Making this even sweeter is it was Hoerner's 28th birthday, and he felt the energy at Wrigley helped spark the Cubs' comeback.

“It’s a really, really special thing,” Hoerner said, per Marquee Sports Network's Tony Andracki.. “And I don’t think it’s by chance that those things have happened at home. Momentum in baseball is kind of a funny thing. You can’t really try harder. … But you feel that energy starting to build.

“And I guess, as a player, it’s a kind of energy that -– it doesn’t make you nervous -– it makes you, like, excited about just what could happen. The excitement of what’s possible, and how fun that would be if we made this happen. And sometimes it doesn’t, but it did tonight, and it was a blast.”

Hoerner even joked he was dreaming of a Cubs comeback while he was in the field instead of focusing on defense.

“I mean, I do it when I’m in the field. I guess I should be thinking about defense,” Hoerner joked. “The top of the ninth — you know who’s warming up in the bullpen [for the Marlins]. And you start playing situations out in your head — this and that situation with a guy on the base, and picturing the pitch you want, and what those moments feel like. It’s fun when it lines up.”

Hoerner and the Cubs moved to 25-18 on the season, good for first place in the NL Central as they continue to hold off the surging St. Louis Cardinals. The walk-off also had to feel especially good for the veteran Turner, who has really struggled in his first season in Chicago.

The Cubs are getting production from up and down their lineup as the highest-scoring team in the NL. Chicago has successfully navigated a brutal schedule to start the season and will now look to take advantage of weaker opponents. So far, so good to start their series against Miami after two wins.