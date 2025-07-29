On Monday, Chicago Cubs legend Ryan Sandberg lost his battle with cancer at the age of 65. The Cubs made the announcement official on their X page, stating:

“With great sadness, we share that Ryne Sandberg has passed away today.”

The Sandberg family also put out an official statement on Instagram that read:

“To Ryne’s Fans, Friends, and Baseball Family – It is with heavy hearts, we announce that Ryne passed away tonight in the comfort of his home. Ryne was surrounded by his loving wife Margaret, their children, and grandchildren. We thank you for all of the kind words, support, and love during this difficult time. Ryne will forever be in our hearts.”

In January 2024, Sandberg revealed that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer. Later that June, he was immortalized at Wrigley Field with a statue in his honor.

That August, Sandberg underwent tests that detected no cancer. All the while, he kept Cubs fans informed about his ordeal.

This loss is a significant blow to the Cubs organization, considering what Sandberg has meant to the franchise. His Hall of Fame career speaks for itself.

Altogether, he finished his career with a .285 batting average, 282 home runs, 1,061 RBIs, and 1,318 runs scored. In addition, Sandberg was one of the best infielders of his era.

He won a staggering nine Gold Glove Awards and had a fielding percentage of .989. Sandberg was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2005.

Ryan Sandberg and his breakthrough season of 1984

For Cubs fans of a certain generation, the year 1984 holds special meaning. That certainly was the case for Sandberg. In 1984, he went on to win the National League MVP.

Sandberg batted .314 with 19 home runs, 36 doubles, 19 triples (leading the NL), 84 RBIs, and a league-leading 114 runs scored. The “Sandberg Game” still lives in the hearts of Cubs fans on June 23.

That day, he hit two game-tying home runs against Bruce Sutter of the St. Louis Cardinals. A game in which the Cubs won 12-11 in 11 innings.

That same year, the Cubs won their first NL Division Series since 1945, advancing to the World Series. They ended up losing the NL pennant to the San Diego Padres in a dramatic five-game series.

Nevertheless, that year and beyond, the name Ryan Sandberg became synonymous with the North Side. Now that legacy is forever immortalized and will never be matched.