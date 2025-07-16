Ryne Sandberg, the Chicago Cubs legend, shared an emotional update on Wednesday, saying he is still fighting against the cancer but enjoying every minute he has with his family and loved ones.

In a heartfelt letter addressed to his fans and extended baseball family, the 65-year-old described the past few months as “challenging,” but reaffirmed his commitment to treatment and making the most of each day. He also acknowledged that he hasn't been at Wrigley Field as much as he had hoped, though he's been watching every game and is looking forward to the second half of the season.

Sandberg announced his diagnosis of prostate cancer in January 2024, and later in August, Sandberg shared he was considered cancer-free. But then in December, Sandberg revealed that the disease had returned and had metastasized to other organs, which required him to seek more aggressive treatment.

The Hall of Famer spoke candidly about this new phase of his journey, reinforcing his vow to “continue to be positive, strong, and fight to beat this,” a message he shared on social media.

Sandberg's deep connection to the Cubs adds even more weight to his update. Although he has made limited appearances at Wrigley recently, he said he's “excited for the second half and to see Wrigley rocking like 1984,” referencing his iconic MVP season.

Over his 16-season Major League career — 15 with Chicago and a brief stint with Philadelphia — Sandberg was a 10-time All-Star, nine-time Gold Glove winner, seven-time Silver Slugger, 1984 NL MVP, and totaled 282 home runs and 1,061 RBIs.

The Cubs organization has publicly supported Sandberg's message, reinforcing his status as a franchise icon and a symbol of strength and resilience. As he resumes treatment, his words reflect a spirit grounded in family, faith, and determination.

Sandberg is also cherished among Cubs fans. He threw out the ceremonial first pitch on April 5 at the team's home opener, alongside many of the other Cubs legends — a clear indication of his reverence for the franchise and the city.

As Sandberg once again confronts treatment, his message remains clear: he is fighting a “challenging battle” daily, surrounded by loved ones and buoyed by the unwavering support of his fans.