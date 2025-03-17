If the Chicago Cubs are going to contend for their first full-season division title since 2017, it won’t just be about big-name additions like Kyle Tucker and Ryan Pressly. It will also require significant improvements from returning players, including rookie infielder Matt Shaw, catcher Miguel Amaya, and, perhaps most importantly, center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong.

Crow-Armstrong enters the 2025 season with a crucial role, having fully secured the starting center field job. After a rough start to his rookie campaign, hitting just .186/.246/.302 through the All-Star break, he turned things around in the second half, posting a much-improved .262/.310/.425 slash line. While his speed and elite defense already make him a valuable asset, his offensive development will be key in determining his long-term impact.

This spring, Crow-Armstrong has been on fire, slashing .519/.500/1.000 in Cactus League play. However, Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer remains cautious about spring training stats. “Spring is meaningless,” Hoyer told The Athletic. “I assume whoever looks good will have a .520 OPS in April.”

Pete Crow-Armstrong looks to breakout for Cubs in 2025

The key question is: What changed for Crow-Armstrong in the second half of 2024? One major adjustment was his positioning in the batter’s box. As the season progressed, he moved a full foot farther back and four inches closer to the plate. By September, he was positioned deeper than 95% of hitters in MLB, a significant shift from earlier in the year when he was ahead of just 6% of hitters.

This change wasn’t accidental. Crow-Armstrong made the move intentionally to give himself more time to track pitches. “I'm definitely trying to give myself a chance to be able to see the baseball for as long as possible,” he explained.

This adjustment had a noticeable impact on his approach at the plate. One of his biggest struggles had been chasing breaking balls out of the zone. Prior to moving back in the box, his chase rate on breaking pitches was a troubling 57%. After the adjustment, that number dropped to 45%. While still above the league average of 31%, the improvement was significant.

Another key difference was where he made contact with the ball. Early in the season, he was making contact 13 inches in front of the plate. By August, that had shifted to just two inches behind the front of the plate. This allowed him to drive the ball with more consistency and produce better results at the plate.

Despite these improvements, Crow-Armstrong remains in the bottom third of the Cubs’ lineup to start the season. However, if he continues his strong offensive performance, manager Craig Counsell may find it difficult to keep him there. With his elite speed, he could eventually become a top-of-the-order threat.

If his adjustments hold up, Crow-Armstrong could follow in the footsteps of Boston’s Jarren Duran, who broke out in 2024 and earned his first All-Star selection. A similar leap would be a game-changer for the Cubs as they push for a return to the postseason.