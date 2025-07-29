The Chicago Cubs lost of their team legends on Monday. Former Cubs infielder and manager Ryne Sandberg passed away at 65 years old. He, along with former teammates Mark Grace, Andre Dawson, and Shawon Dunston, led Chicago through the 1990s. Dunston himself spent 12 years of his career with Sandberg, and he helped deliver the legend's last message.

Sandberg played all but one of his seasons with the Cubs. The former MVP was the face of the franchise for more than a decade. That responsibility helped the infielder become a leader known for his work off the field as much as what he did on the diamond. The Hall-of-Famer helped many players throughout their career, including Dawson, Dunston, and Grace.

All three were there when Sandberg passed away, and the former manager gave a message to his former teammate. Dunston appeared on MLB Network on Tuesday to pass it on to Chicago's fanbase.

"The last couple of days, he wanted to speak to me, Andre [Dawson] and Mark Grace. He told us that he loved us and he loved all you @Cubs fans too. Go Cubs." An emotional Shawon Dunston speaks on the impact his legendary double play partner, Ryne Sandberg, made on him. pic.twitter.com/OiHCJpAEcD — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) July 29, 2025

“The last couple of days, he wanted to speak to me, Andre [Dawson] and Mark Grace,” Dunston said. “That means more than being his teammate. Andre's hurt, too. All the Cubs fans are hurt. Even though he didn't speak much, he spoke. He told us that he loved us and he loved all you Cubs fans too. Go Cubs.”

Chicago inducted Sandberg into the team's Hall of Fame in 2005, the same year he made it into the Baseball Hall of Fame. The Cubs retired his jersey as well, a fitting remembrance for one of the team's legends.

While he was a great player on the field, Sandberg did not stop contributing to the team when he retired. He served as a manager for minor league teams in Chicago and Philadelphia after his playing days were over. Despite his shaky record, players and former teammates remember him fondly.

Sandberg's death puts a dark cloud over Cubs fandom. However, the organization has done everything they can to immortalize him in Chicago history. For former players like Dunston, though, their connection with a former teammate is even more special.