The Chicago Cubs have been busy before the trade deadline, as they've already acquired two former All-Stars to help improve the team. Some would think that would be enough, but it sounds like the Cubs have some more up their sleeve, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today,

“The Chicago Cubs, still in the market for another starter, are one of the teams pursuing Cleveland's Shane Bieber coming away impressed after scouting him in his last rehab start,” Nightengale wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Bieber had a setback in his Tommy John surgery last month, but his recent rehab start had some people impressed. If there was a trade to happen for Bieber, the Cubs may be skeptical because of how long he hasn't played, and the post-surgery concerns as well.

The one thing that can keep them optimistic is that Bieber was playing at a high level before the injury, and there's a good chance he can get back to that with more time on the field, though his velocity has dropped. His contract is also something that could concern people, as he's owed around $3.5 million for the rest of the season, but has a $16 million player option after the season.

If the Cubs truly believe that Bieber is still the same player he was before the injury, they should do what they need to and acquire him. So far in the past day or so, the Cubs have acquired Andrew Kittredge from the Baltimore Orioles to boost bullpen depth and acquired right-handed starting pitcher Michael Soroka in a trade with the Washington Nationals.

With being neck-and-neck with the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central, it's no surprise that the Cubs are going all in so they can take the top spot in the division. Making a trade for Bieber may signal they're done before the deadline, but they could end up doing more.