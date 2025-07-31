The Chicago Cubs are reportedly acquiring right-handed starting pitcher Michael Soroka in a trade with the Washington Nationals, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Soroka, an All-Star in 2019 with the Atlanta Braves, has pitched to a 4.87 ERA across 16 outings with the Nationals in 2025. Although his numbers don't jump off the page, he will provide Chicago with necessary pitching depth.

The return for Soroka in the trade has yet to be revealed.

Soroka was previously mentioned as a potential trade candidate. However, Mackenzie Gore has received the most attention of all the Nationals pitchers in trade rumors. It remains to be seen if he will be moved.

The Soroka trade made sense for the rebuilding Nationals. The 27-year-old will enter free agency during the offseason. Washington receives something in return by deciding to trade him as opposed to watching him walk in free agency.

Soroka has potential to make an impact with the Cubs despite his unsightly ERA. He has recorded 87 strikeouts across 81.1 innings. His 25.4 percent strikeout rate is the highest mark of his career. Soroka's 7.0 percent walk rate is his lowest mark since his All-Star season in 2019. He is also holding opponents to a .224 batting average and .697 OPS.

He certainly has not been perfect on the mound, but there is reason for optimism. It would not be surprising to see Soroka find success in Chicago with the Cubs.

The Cubs may look to add another pitcher before the trade deadline. Chicago may also inquire about a few position players. Soroka is a respectable addition, but he likely will not be the team's biggest splash ahead of the upcoming trade deadline.

The Cubs need to work fast if they are planning to make another move or two, however. The MLB trade deadline is officially scheduled for 6 PM EST on Thursday, July 31.