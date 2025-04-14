The Chicago Cubs made a loud statement in Los Angeles over the weekend — and center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong made sure to savor the moment. After helping lead the Cubs to a series-clinching 4-2 victory over the Dodgers on Sunday, the 23-year-old outfielder offered an honest assessment of playing at Dodger Stadium.

“I love playing here. It’s a fun crowd … and I think the Cubbies like playing here too,” Crow-Armstrong said postgame.

That confidence wasn’t misplaced. The Cubs have now left Chavez Ravine with a series win in each of the past three seasons. And this year, it came on the heels of a record-breaking 16-0 rout on Saturday — the worst shutout loss at home in Dodgers franchise history.

The Cubs’ offense exploded for 21 hits in the blowout, but Sunday’s finale belonged to Crow-Armstrong. After a slow start to the season at the plate, he broke out with two solo home runs and a triple, powering the Cubs to their fourth consecutive series victory and improving their record to 11-7.

Cubs dominate the Dodgers in LA

“To have a game where you’re kind of the guy that drives the bus offensively, so to speak, that’s a really good thing and great for your confidence,” said manager Craig Counsell.

Crow-Armstrong’s performance comes at a pivotal moment. MLB.com reported that the Cubs have engaged in early discussions with his camp about a possible long-term extension. The outfielder, currently under team control through 2030, didn’t shy away from the idea.

“I would obviously love to do it here,” he said. “It’s all just a big old compliment. They’ve been nothing but really complimentary of who I am and what I mean to the organization.” While he acknowledged the talks, Crow-Armstrong made it clear that contract discussions won’t be a distraction.

“There’s been a general consensus that we’re not going to let it be a distraction throughout this year because I’m here to play baseball,” he said. “Simple as that.”

Despite entering the series finale hitting just .194 over his last eight games, Crow-Armstrong stayed locked in, thanks in part to veteran teammates like Dansby Swanson and Ian Happ offering encouragement.

“They’ve all been in my ear the last couple weeks,” he said. “It definitely just gives you that little extra bit of conviction to go out there and just try and produce when you feel everybody backing you up.”

After his go-ahead homer in the seventh inning, Crow-Armstrong turned to the stands and blew a kiss to his parents behind home plate — a fitting cap to his Dodger Stadium homecoming.

Whether it was the LA energy or just a player finding his rhythm, one thing’s for sure: Crow-Armstrong looked every bit the long-term piece the Cubs hope he becomes. And based on the way Chicago has played — leading MLB in runs scored and thriving in high-leverage moments — the belief in the clubhouse is growing louder with each win.