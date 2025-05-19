The Matt Shaw watch in Chicago appears to be nearing its conclusion. After slugging four home runs in three games and making visible improvements to his swing mechanics, the Cubs' top infield prospect is on the verge of rejoining the big-league roster. Shaw was pulled from Triple-A Iowa’s lineup on Sunday, and Cubs manager Craig Counsell confirmed postgame that his return is “under consideration” as the team heads to Miami to open a road trip.

Shaw, 23, began the 2025 season as the Cubs’ everyday third baseman, but after struggling to a .172 average and .535 OPS through 18 games, he was sent back to Triple-A to recalibrate. The message was clear: make adjustments and earn your way back. Since then, Shaw has done exactly that — and loudly.

Over his last 19 games with Iowa, Shaw is slashing .338/.437/.676 with a 1.112 OPS, six homers, 14 RBI, and more walks (12) than strikeouts (10). That surge hasn’t just been about the stats. It’s the how that has the Cubs encouraged.

“He went back down to work on some adjustments,” Cubs general manager Carter Hawkins said Sunday on Cubs Pregame Live. “Trying to tone himself down a little bit, get on time a little bit more effectively… and we’ve seen that over the last few games. The results have been pretty obvious.”

Matt Shaw likely to make his return to the Cubs

The key adjustment? A reworked leg kick. Shaw’s signature high leg lift was believed to be throwing off his timing against elite MLB velocity. After some initial hesitation, Shaw bought into making a more compact version of his leg kick. The difference has been evident. His timing has improved, he's driving the ball with authority, and his exit velocities and hard-hit rates have jumped back to where they were during his rise through the minors.

The Cubs, meanwhile, have struggled to find answers at third base during his absence. Veterans Jon Berti, Nicky Lopez, and Vidal Bruján have combined for a wRC+ of 28 and -0.6 WAR since Shaw’s demotion — a glaring weakness in an otherwise potent lineup. With Shaw making visible progress and third base production plummeting, the timing for a call-up makes sense.

“We’re trying to win games, and we’re trying to put the player in a good position to succeed,” Counsell said. “There’s a time when we’re hopefully going to be able to say, ‘Yeah, it’s time to give this a shot again.’”

Sunday’s 6-2 win over the White Sox capped off a weekend dominated by the Cubs’ youth movement — from Pete Crow-Armstrong’s MVP-caliber performance to Cade Horton’s second career win to Moisés Ballesteros recording his first MLB hit. A Shaw return would be another step in that same direction.

The Cubs are playing winning baseball, but they know internal growth will be key for sustainability. With both developmental and competitive boxes checked, Shaw’s return to Wrigley looks imminent — and this time, he’s showing up ready to make a lasting impact.